EU prepares to unveil 12th set of sanctions targeting Russia

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Saturday that the EU is preparing to unveil its 12th set of sanctions targeting Russia's actions concerning Ukraine in the coming week. She made this announcement while addressing members of the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.



The upcoming sanctions package, as outlined by von der Leyen, will encompass additional restrictions on imports and exports, as well as measures to further tighten the price cap on Russian oil.



The European bloc also intends to implement "stringent measures" against third-country companies that attempt to evade the existing sanctions, though specific details were not provided in her statement.



Furthermore, the forthcoming sanctions are going to involve personal sanctions targeting 100 Russian individuals.



“For too long, many in Europe thought that we could trade with Russia and integrate it into Europe’s security order. But it has not worked. And it will not work as long as Russia’s actions are driven by delusional dreams of empire,” von der Leyen declared, promising that Brussels “will continue to apply maximum pressure against Russia, until the end of the aggression and until Ukraine has re-established a just and lasting peace.”



Previous media reports had suggested potential measures targeting the Russian nuclear and diamond industries, as well as its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, along with provisions for using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine as part of the new sanctions package.



However, in her address, von der Leyen did not mention any of these specific measures.

