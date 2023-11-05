Gaza Tragedy A Reminder That Hindutva Is A Major Barrier To IMEC

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On the sidelines of 18th G20 Summit hosted under Indian presidency in New Delhi, a new economic corridor was launched. Dubbed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), it is an ambitious trade and investment project .

Starting from India, it connects with the Persian Gulf of the Middle East via Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and, after passing from Israel, reaches Europe through ports in Greece.

With two separate corridors, IMEC envisages building extensive land and marine transportation linkages across the Middle East and Europe. Though at present it is just in the form a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and many of its details are still awaited, its estimated cost is US$20 billion .

However, now that a human tragedy is unfolding in Gaza , the future of IMEC seems uncertain.

India's tilt to Israel

This time, in sharp contrast with the past, India sided with Israel and did away with its former position on Palestine. Within hours after the Palestine-Israel conflict escalated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to support Israel, tweeting,“India stands with Israel .”

Later on, he also talked to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, and condemned terrorism in all its forms. This signaled a clear shift from India's previous position on the Palestine-Israel conflict, as the prime minister chose to support Israel unequivocally instead of aligning his statement with the two-state solution.

He also did not condemn the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians by Israel. Similarly, he issued no words of censure for Israel on the massive civilian casualities in a Palestinian hospital.

On the other hand, a spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, reiterated India's former position , maintaining,“India believes in its long-standing support for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine.”