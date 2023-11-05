Azerbaijani Karate Fighter Became Five-Time World Champion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Musazadeh won a gold medal at the Ashihara World Championship
held in Matsuyama, Japan. Musazadeh, who competed in the 60kg
weight category, defeated all his rivals, Azernews reports.
In the competition of 14-15-year-old athletes Vusal Abbasov and
Afsar Atakishiev took the second place on the podium. Another
karate athlete Farman Rahimov finished the world championship with
a bronze medal.
