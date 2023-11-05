               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Karate Fighter Became Five-Time World Champion


11/5/2023 6:09:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Musazadeh won a gold medal at the Ashihara World Championship held in Matsuyama, Japan. Musazadeh, who competed in the 60kg weight category, defeated all his rivals, Azernews reports.

In the competition of 14-15-year-old athletes Vusal Abbasov and Afsar Atakishiev took the second place on the podium. Another karate athlete Farman Rahimov finished the world championship with a bronze medal.

