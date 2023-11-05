Foreign Policy Says Path To Peace May Be Quite Realistic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) While fighting rages in the Middle East and Ukraine, another
region may finally be on the verge of long-awaited peace. We are
talking about the South Caucasus, where Armenia and Azerbaijan are
taking diplomatic steps towards a peace agreement following Baku's
victory in the conflict over the Garabagh region. However,
conflicts do not operate in isolation from each other. They involve
the same external players, including Iran, Turkiye, Russia, the EU
and the US. This complicates the peace process, forcing the sides
to manoeuvre on interconnected tracks, Azernews reports.
This is according to an article by Eugene Chausovsky, a
researcher at the Newlines Institute, a think tank for strategy and
policy, published in the American journal Foreign Policy.
The author of the article argues that the path to peace may be
quite realistic.
"On October 26, at a summit in Tbilisi, Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan announced the "Crossroads of Peace" initiative,
which envisages the creation of transport links with neighbouring
countries Georgia, Iran, Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The inclusion of
the latter two is most notable given that Baku launched a military
operation in Garabagh in September, thus ensuring full control over
the region.
The South Caucasus is one of those regions of the world where
ties between states are limited. This is due to both geographical
and political factors. The mountainous terrain, being on the
periphery of major powers, as well as numerous local and regional
conflicts hinder the development of trade and communications.
Armenia's borders with Azerbaijan and Turkiye have long been closed
due to the Garabagh dispute, giving Yerevan only limited trade
links with Tbilisi and, respectively, Moscow in the north and
Tehran in the south. At the same time, Baku's ties with Ankara and
even with its own territory, Nakhchivan, are also limited, and
energy exports to the West are carried out exclusively through
Georgia," Chausovsky writes.
As the Foreign Policy analyst notes, the question of control
over Garabagh is now no longer relevant:
"The vast majority of the region's ethnic Armenian residents
have left for Armenia, and the region's self-proclaimed
'government' has announced that it will cease to exist on 1
January. As difficult as it was for Armenians, this removed one of
the most serious obstacles to peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,
especially since Yerevan's main security patron, Moscow, has made
it clear that it is not going to stand up for Armenians on the
Garabagh issue," the author of the article stresses.
Chausovsky believes that this has opened up opportunities for
both peace and the long-awaited economic ties that the two
countries are trying to forge.
"Previously, these efforts were undertaken separately and often
contradicted each other's goals, for example, Azerbaijan sought to
create the Zangazur corridor to build road, rail and energy
communications with Nakhchivan and Turkiye through southern
Armenia. Yerevan, on the other hand, opposed such a route, which
became a point of contention between the sides.
Now the situation seems to have changed. After the restoration
of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Garabagh, Baku seems to be more
interested in developing economic ties. Economic projects will be
more reliable with diplomatic co-operation and Armenian
involvement. This explains the importance of the unveiling of
Pashinyan's "Crossroads of Peace" initiative. The initiative
recognises the principle of territorial integrity, which will be
crucial to any peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku, while at
the same time proposing concrete projects to build ties, such as
the construction and rehabilitation of pipelines, roads, railways,
cables and power lines between Armenia, Azerbaijan and other
countries," the researcher wrote.
The author of the article recalled that during the speech,
Pashinyan said that an agreement on normalisation of relations
between Baku and Yerevan could be "successfully concluded in the
coming months".
"Nevertheless, there are many potential obstacles to the
realisation of this initiative and the underlying peace agreement
between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Delegates from Russia were absent
from the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi. Relations between Yerevan and
Moscow have deteriorated significantly due to Moscow's refusal to
intervene on Yerevan's side in Garabagh. Since then, Armenian
officials have been unequivocal in their criticism of the Kremlin's
position, refusing to participate in a number of forums hosted by
the Russian Federation and signing military cooperation agreements
with NATO member France.
