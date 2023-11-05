Mourning Ceremonies Took Place In Honour Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mourning ceremonies were dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan's National Hero Koroglu Rahimov, heroes of the Patriotic War Zaur Nudiraliyev, Vugar Agayev, Jeyhun Hasanov and martyr of the Patriotic War Asiman Aliyev, who rose to the height of martyrdom for the liberation of our country, citing the Defence Ministry, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of memorial ceremonies, servicemen visited graves of our martyrs, met with their relatives, inquired about their concerns.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defence and the public, members of the families and relatives of the martyrs, associates, employees of the Azi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Centre, and other guests.

First, a minute of silence honoured the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and those who died for territorial integrity of our country. The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sung accompanied by a military band.

Speakers talked of the historic victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Muzaffar, as well as examples of heroism and valour shown by our brave sons in other successful military operations. Then video clips were shown about the life and fighting path of our martyrs.

Family members and relatives of Azerbaijani martyrs expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the leadership of the Ministry of Defence for the attention and care shown to them, as well as for honouring the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. Poems dedicated to martyrs, music glorifying patriotism and heroism were played at the commemorative ceremonies.