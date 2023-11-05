Mourning Ceremonies Took Place In Honour Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mourning ceremonies were dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan's
National Hero Koroglu Rahimov, heroes of the Patriotic War Zaur
Nudiraliyev, Vugar Agayev, Jeyhun Hasanov and martyr of the
Patriotic War Asiman Aliyev, who rose to the height of martyrdom
for the liberation of our country, citing the Defence Ministry, Azernews reports.
Within the framework of memorial ceremonies, servicemen visited
graves of our martyrs, met with their relatives, inquired about
their concerns.
The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of
Defence and the public, members of the families and relatives of
the martyrs, associates, employees of the Azi Aslanov Army
Ideological and Cultural Centre, and other guests.
First, a minute of silence honoured the memory of national
leader Heydar Aliyev and those who died for territorial integrity
of our country. The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan
was sung accompanied by a military band.
Speakers talked of the historic victory of the Azerbaijani Army
in the Patriotic War under the leadership of Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Muzaffar, as well as examples of heroism and
valour shown by our brave sons in other successful military
operations. Then video clips were shown about the life and fighting
path of our martyrs.
Family members and relatives of Azerbaijani martyrs expressed
gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and the leadership of the Ministry of Defence for the
attention and care shown to them, as well as for honouring the
memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. Poems dedicated to martyrs, music
glorifying patriotism and heroism were played at the commemorative
ceremonies.
