Man Injured In Kherson As Russian Strike Hits Residential Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Kherson resident suffered injuries as Russian shelling targeted the city's Dniprovskyi district on Sunday.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army covered the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with fire. They hit a residential building. As a result of shelling, the second floor of the building was destroyed," the statement reads.

Two killed as Russians fire 474 shells atregion in past day

According to tentative reports, a 61-year-old man was injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 100 times in the past day, as a result of which two people were killed and six were injured.