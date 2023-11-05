Man Injured In Kherson As Russian Strike Hits Residential Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Kherson resident suffered injuries as Russian shelling targeted the city's Dniprovskyi district on Sunday.
That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian army covered the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with fire. They hit a residential building. As a result of shelling, the second floor of the building was destroyed," the statement reads. Read also:
Two killed as Russians fire 474 shells at Kherson
region in past day
According to tentative reports, a 61-year-old man was injured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 100 times in the past day, as a result of which two people were killed and six were injured.
