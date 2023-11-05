Ground Forces Report 212 Russian Kias In Avdiivka In Past 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 212 Russian invaders on the Avdiivka axis in the past day.

That's according to Volodymyr Fitio, a press officer at the Ground Forces Command, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Our soldiers are successfully countering all enemy assaults. I should note that the Russians failed to achieve any strategic success. As for the situation around Avdiivka, the occupiers are actively upping their reserves there. After all, every day they suffer great losses in terms of manpower. In fact, in the past day alone, the Russian invaders saw 212 of their soldiers killed in action in this direction,” said Fitio.

According to the spokesman, the Russian military is pulling as many units of military hardware as possible to all hot spots to support their assault operations as they realize that rainy weather will soon set in, which will complicate their maneuvering on dirt roads.

"In the Lyman-Kupiansk axis, the enemy is trying to find weak points in our defense lines. Their attacks never stop there. Over the past day, 14 combat clashes have been reported. The invaders launched an airstrike and deployed 11 kamikaze drones. Russia's onjective remains the same, which is to capture the town of Kupiansk as it is seen as a major hub," the press officer stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops had intensified their offensive efforts in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction over the past few days.