Citizen Injured In Mine Explosion In Azerbaijan's Tartar Had His Foot Amputated

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for Mine Action (ANAMA) has disclosed
further information on a mine explosion in Tartar district,
Trend reports.
On November 5, in the direction of the village of Tepekend of
Tartar district, a mine incident occurred in an area that had not
been cleared of mines.
As a result of the explosion of an anti-personnel mine, a
resident of the village of Seyidimli, Terter region, Asif Huseynov
was injured.
As a result of his injuries, his right foot was amputated.
ANAMA once again calls on citizens not to enter dangerous areas,
behave responsibly and follow the necessary rules.
MENAFN05112023000187011040ID1107374315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.