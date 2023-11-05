12Grids To Showcase Innovative Solutions At Africa Tech Festival 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cape Town, 13th November - 12Grids, a leading customer experience technology company, is super excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated "Africa Tech Festival 2023". The event, scheduled to take place from 13th November to 16th November at Cape Town International Convention Centre, is an excellent platform for 12Grids to exhibit their cutting-edge products and solutions, which includes their innovative "FaceBio'', a biometric attendance system and a captivating display panel featuring the magnificent "Mangroves of Maharashtra'' among other awe-inspiring solutions.



12Grids, a dynamic customer experience technology company, has established itself as a prominent performer in the tech industry, providing a wide range of innovative and sustainable solutions that cater to the diverse needs of its clients. The Africa Tech Festival provides a perfect as well as unique opportunity for the company to connect with a global audience and unveil its latest technological advancements.



Talking about state-of-the-art FaceBio, the future of the attendance management process, is going to be introduced in front of industry leaders, experts and other participants at the event. This particular biometric solution offers a highly secure, efficient and contactless way to manage attendance for schools, hospitals, businesses, organizations and beyond. FaceBio not only enhances security but also streamlines attendance tracking and reporting, which makes it an ideal choice for the modern workplace and institutions.



Secondly, 12Grids feels proud to have the opportunity to showcase Maharashtra's Mangroves. In addition to FaceBio, 12Grids is going to present a mesmerizing display panel that showcases the stunning beauty and ecological significance of the mangroves in the Indian state of Maharashtra. This interactive and informative display panel is not only a visual delight but also an educational tool that helps highlight the importance of preserving natural ecosystems.



Mr. Ravindra Warang, Co-Founder & Director at 12Grids, said, "We are delighted to participate in the Africa Tech Festival 2023 and feel excited about showcasing our innovative solution to a global audience. Our FaceBio attendance system is a game-changer in attendance management that provides an efficient and secure way for businesses and other institutions to track attendance. Besides, we are excited to present the breathtaking mangroves of Maharashtra, raising awareness about the implication of environmental conservation."



Visit 12Grids at Booth D60, Hall No. 72, during the Africa Tech Festival 2023 to experience these ground-breaking products firsthand. The excellent team of 12Grids will be on hand to provide in-depth demonstrations and answer any questions.





About 12Grids:

12Grids is a dynamic and innovative customer experience technology firm specializing in creating cutting-edge digital solutions for businesses and organizations. Their expert team designs and develops cutting-edge websites and web applications, helping businesses establish a powerful online presence. Strongly committed to delivering tailor-made solutions that not only meet the specific needs of their clients but also exceed their expectations. Their client-centric approach, creative prowess, and technical expertise make them a trusted partner in the digital landscape.



