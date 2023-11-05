Four People Wounded As Israel Bombs Ambulance In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Four people were injured during an airstrike by the occupation forces on southern Lebanon's town Tayr Harfa.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said the occupation forces targeted the Islamic Risala Scout Association's ambulance, which resulted in injuring four paramedics.

NNA added that the occupation forces also shelled the outskirts of the southern towns of Marwahin, Dhayra, Talbsin, Alma Al-Shaab, Naqoua and Al-Labbouneh.

Since the start of "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation from Gaza Strip on the October 7, the southern Lebanese border has witnessed military tension from time to time, including launching missiles towards the occupied Palestinian territories, targeting military sites of the occupation army, and the latter's artillery shelling of Lebanese territories. (end)

