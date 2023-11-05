Jordan Keen On Expanding Investment Ties With Singapore, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf stated that Jordan aims to enhance and broaden its relations with Singapore, particularly in economic and investment fields.The remark came during a Zoom meeting held by the Ministry on Sunday with 66 Singaporean companies interested in investing in the Jordanian market.Saqqaf emphasized the need to expand on the free trade agreement between Jordan and Singapore to open new markets for the two countries' exports, strengthen trade exchange, and enhance Singaporean investments in Jordan.The Ministry invested in the 'invest' platform to facilitate communication with investors, attract new investments, and regulate the investment environment, she added.The platform presents 30 investment opportunities worth over JD1 billion in various sectors, such as agriculture, food security, chemical industries, creative industries, education, energy, green growth, trade, transportation, logistics, water, information and communication technology, life sciences, healthcare, tourism, mining, food industries, knitwear and clothing, film industry, as well as public-private partnership projects.The minister stated that significant efforts have been made to enhance the business and investment climate in Jordan. These efforts include the approval of the Investment Environment Law and the Public-Private Partnership Law, along with the activation of the comprehensive investment service platform and the automation of services related to licensing and practicing economic activities.Saqqaf highlighted the key benefits and investment incentives available for projects in Jordan. She discussed various attractive factors that promote investment sustainability, including Jordan's participation in numerous free trade agreements with trading partners across the globe. These agreements enable investors to reach a consumer base of over 1.5 billion people.At the end of the meeting, Saqqaf and ministry directors listened to questions and discussed investment topics with the Singaporean participants.