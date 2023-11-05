Palestinian Kid Killed By Israeli Fire In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- A 17-year-old Palestinian kid succumbed to wounds caused by Israeli occupation fire several days ago in the town of Al-Eizariya, east of the occupied city of Jerusalem.Additionally, the occupation forces arrested 46 Palestinians, including workers from the Gaza Strip, in a massive raid campaign launched in various areas of the West Bank.The Palestinian Prisoners' Club reported that Israeli occupation forces, amid heavy gunfire and widespread clashes, detained 46 individuals in Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya, and Bethlehem, claiming that they were wanted.On the other hand, the Jenin Brigade of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, confirmed that it had detonated explosive devices against Israeli occupation forces and vehicles penetrating the Jenin camp.Furthermore, the Israeli occupation shot a Palestinian during an early Sunday raid on Jenin, and his injury was reported as serious.