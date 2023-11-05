Jordan, Arab Renewable Energy Authorities Forge Partnership With AIIF

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Renewable Energy Society and the Arab Renewable Energy Commission (AREC) have joined hands with the Arab International Investor Forum (AIIF), with the aim of advancing the cause of renewable energy,The partnership was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of cooperation, underscoring their commitment to the sustainable energy sector.This strategic alliance, as per an official statement released by the Society on Sunday, seeks to catalyze global investments, with a special emphasis on sustainable development, renewable energy projects, smart cities, intelligent networks, and the burgeoning electric vehicle sector within Jordan."Jordan boasts a unique set of investment advantages and incentives, making it a promising destination for forward-looking investors," the statement added, highlighting the forthcoming establishment of a regional office for the Arab International Investor Forum in Amman, with official procedures currently in progress.The Forum, which boasts a diverse membership spanning across numerous countries worldwide, aims to foster international collaboration and promote investment opportunities.Furthermore, AREC is gearing up for the eighth edition of the Investment Forum, scheduled for the final week of December. The theme for this forthcoming event is "Peace for Sustainable Development for All," underlining the shared commitment of these organizations to promoting sustainable development on a global scale.