Hardline Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- Scores of Jewish extremist settlers on Sunday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to an official Palestinian source.A statement by the Islamic Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Affairs said that today's raid was conducted through al-Magharebah under the heavy protection of Israeli police."The settlers provocatively toured the Mosque's yards, and performed Talmudic rituals," it added.

