Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over 50 In Central Gaza

Gaza, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation aircraft struck several houses in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing over 50 civilians with dozens still trapped under the rubbles.Civil defense teams are still trying to get to victims who are alive but buried under the debris, according to Palestinian sources.For the 30th day in a row, the Israeli occupation forces continued their aggression against Gaza, targeting civilians, hospitals, and infrastructure.The Gaza Ministry of Health stated on Saturday that the death toll from Israeli air attacks on the Strip since October 7 had grown to 9,488 Palestinians, including 3,900 children and 2,509 women.Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said that the Israeli raids injured more than 24,000 Palestinians, noting that 70 percent of the victims of the aggression were children, women and the elderly.