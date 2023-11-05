UK Views Central Asia As Promising Business Market - Official (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The UK's
bilateral relationships with the countries of Central Asia have
strengthened consistently and show great potential for the future,
Kenan Poleo, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe
and Central Asia Region and British Consul General, Istanbul, told
Trend .
"Central Asia stands out as a highly dynamic and ambitious
region, with great opportunities for further business links. Since
last year, trade volume between the UK and Central Asia have seen a
steady increase and reached approximately 2.5 billion pounds in
2023," he said.
According to Poleo, the UK has an ambition to help its
businesses double their exports and boost total global exports to
be worth over 1 trillion pounds a year by 2030.
"Central Asia, with its fast-growing and diversifying economies,
presents substantial opportunities for UK exporters and has a vital
role to play in helping us reach our exporting ambition. Promoting
greater trade and business cooperation benefits both the UK and
local business in Central Asia, and I look forward to seeing what
we can accomplish in the future," he said.
The trade commissioner added that the UK is committed to
increasing trade and energy cooperation with Central Asian
countries, including via sustainable transport links.
