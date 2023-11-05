Shipyard In Occupied Crimea Is Ukraine's Legitimate Military Target South Operational Command

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Such objects as Kerch-based Zalyv Shipyard in the temporarily occupied Crimea are a legitimate military target for Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“You cannot hide a cat in a bag. They [Russia – Ed.] have already admitted that the ship was damaged. And the damage is rather serious. The object itself, a shipyard, is also a legitimate military target, as it ensures the enemy's capabilities in this war,” Humeniuk told.

In her words, the capacity of this enterprise can be used to strengthen the enemy's resources in the war. Thus, the Ukrainian side made efforts to reveal and hit the target.

“Attacks on fleet capacities, even the ships that have not yet been involved in hostilities, such as Askold, are a very powerful moral and psychological blow to the general mood of the fleet and the army as a whole,” Humeniuk noted.

At the same time, Humeniuk urged that the enemy should not be underestimated, as Russians still have a lot of forces and means to launch attacks. The threat of Russian missile strikes from the Black Sea is remaining high.

A reminder that, on the evening of November 4, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched successful strikes on the maritime and port infrastructure of a Kerch-based shipyard in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Photo: tyzhden