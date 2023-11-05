Ukrainian Forces Gradually Advancing In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have achieved certain success in the Bakhmut direction, although no cardinal changes have yet been made.

The relevant statement was made by Oleh Kalashnikov, the Press Officer of the 26th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Lieutenant General Roman Dashkevych, during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of today, we have been repelling enemy counterattacks rather successfully. We have some advances on the southern flank, where the railroad is. There is a significant number of wooded areas, where the enemy has entrenched. In some of them, we do manage to push the enemy troops out, eliminate them, and are gradually advancing,” Kalashnikov told.

In his words, the advance of troops is a challenging operation due to minefields and the enemy's active use of reconnaissance drones.