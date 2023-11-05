Russians Launch Missile Strike On Donetsk Region's Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 5, 2023, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Donetsk region's town of Avdiivka.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the Volnovakha direction, chaotic shelling has been taking place over the past day – without casualties. In the Donetsk direction's Marinka community, Russians launched an air strike on Novomykhailivka, attacked Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka with artillery. This morning the enemy has massively shelled Avdiivka with artillery and launched a missile strike,” Moroz wrote.

In the Horlivka direction, a civilian was killed and six houses were damaged in the Toretsk community's Zalizne. In the Illinivka community, Russian invaders launched two air strikes on an idle infrastructure object. Following enemy attacks, three houses were damaged in the Kostiantynivka community's Viroliubivka, as well as four detached houses and two industrial buildings in the Chasiv Yar community.

In the Lysychansk direction, a house was damaged in the Siversk community's Serebrianka. Russian attacks also affected Zvanivka.