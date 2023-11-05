Mine Explosion Occurred In Tartar Injuring One Person

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 5 November around 12:00, police received information about a
mine explosion near the village of Tepekend in Tartar district,
which had not been cleared of mines, Azernews reports.
Huseynov Asif Novruz oglu, born in 1965, a resident of Seydimli
village of the district, was wounded in the leg, with reference to
the regional press service group of the Interior Ministry.
The fact is being investigated.
"Once again we urge citizens not to enter unmined territories
and observe the necessary rules," the information emphasises.
To recall, On November 3, around 01:00 a.m., the district
prosecutor's office received information about a mine explosion in
the territory of Borsunlu village of Tartar district,
According to the information released by the Tartar district
prosecutor's office as a result of the incident, Ali Agalarov, born
in 1999, suffered a traumatic amputation of the claw part of his
right leg. At the moment, his condition is moderate, his treatment
continues in the hospital.
To recall that Azerbaijan is one of the most land-mine-polluted
countries in the world. The land mines were planted by Armenians
during the Garabagh Wars and during the period when they kept the
territories under the invasion.
336 people (65 killed, 271 injured of different severity) became
victims of explosives since the end of the Second Garabagh War
until today.
Last month, 1,695 mines were detected in Azerbaijani territories
liberated from Armenian occupation. Some 928 anti-tank mines, 767
anti-personnel mines, and 8,537 unexploded ammunition were detected
and neutralized (6,687.4 hectares of land were demined) from
October 1 through October 31.
