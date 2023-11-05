Opening Ceremony Of National Equestrian Festival Took Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the National Equestrian Festival
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev
was held under the organisation of the Equestrian Federation of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (WFLA), Azernews reports.
The event took place at the indoor arena of the Bina Equestrian
Complex. Speaking at the event, Youth and Sports Minister Farid
Gaibov said that Azerbaijani sport is developing day by day.
"I express my gratitude to the leadership of the Equestrian
Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the work on the
development of equestrian sport. I greet all the guests who have
visited Azerbaijan in connection with the competition."
Later, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov welcomed
the guests: "It is already clear that the World Championships in
javelin throwing and horse racing will be welcomed by the
spectators with interest. It is good that these races will be
organised by racing horses of national breeds. The work carried out
in the field of horse breeding is one of the priority issues of the
ministry.
Then the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs
honoured with a minute of silence and the State Anthem was sounded.
At the end, flags of participating countries were created.
The World Javelin Championships kick off today with 3 matches on
the first day.
Apart from Azerbaijan, the teams of Turkiye, Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan, Poland and Morocco will also take part in the
prestigious competition. On November 7, horse races and patchwork
races will be organised with participation of horses of national
breeds - Garabagh and Dilbaz horses. The World Championship will
end with the game for the 3rd place and the final match to be held
on 8 November.
