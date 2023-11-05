(MENAFN- IssueWire)

London, United Kingdom Nov 5, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

GLOBAL PEACE LEADERSHIP SUMMIT & AWARD (LONDON 2023)

All Roads lead to London, UK as Dignitaries accross the globe set to converge for the GLOBAL PEACE LEADERSHIP SUMMIT & AWARD (LONDON 2023) scheduled to be held on the 24th & 25th Of November, 2023 at Westminister Hilton Hotel, London, UK. This event is organized by UNIPGC AFRICA in collaboration with the Chartered Institute Of Peace & Governance (CIPG), Texas, USA.

The Theme for this year's edition is " The Growing Threats For Peace, Insecurity & Democratic Governance. A focus on countries in Africa facing security and governance challenges.

Notable Personalities who are Speakers are:

Her Excellency Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor,

Vice President of The Republic Of Liberia

Prof. David J. Francis, Most recent Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sierra Leonne

His Worshipful, Dr. Cllr. Dominic Mbang,

Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, United Kingdom

Dr Graziella Thake, Secretary General, UNIPGC Australia

Amb. Dr. George - A. C. C. BERNADETTE, PhD – A Seasoned economist & Deputy Director General, UNIPGC AFRICA

During this summit, Dignitaries across the globe will be honored and recognised in various categories. Details of awardees will be published after the event.

OBJECTIVE OF THE EVENT This event aims to address the root causes of conflict, & Instability while promoting democratic values and inclusive societies across the globe. The Summit aims to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda 16 and provide the UN-centered multilateral system with an essential global roadmap for sustaining peace. This event is part of the implementation process of UNIPGC mandates while proving its full commitment to supporting the UN multilateral system.

This annual event aims to bring together Diplomats, Government leaders, cooperate executives, professionals, entrepreneurs, startups, young leaders, change-makers, and organizations to share best practices, learn new skills and drive the change towards real diversity, equity, and infusion. The event provides a neutral platform for strengthening democratic processes and peace building.

EXPECTED PARTICIPANTS - Participation in the Summit is open to

. World leaders and Presidents

. Ministers From different sectors

. Captains of industry. business managers and investors

. Top Security Executives, Paramilitary Officers, including Top Police Officers

. Top politicians with great leadership qualities and influence.

. Other interested individuals from across the world

CERTIFICATE OF ATTENDANCE- All Summit participants will be awarded a certificate of attendance upon completion of the program

ABOUT THE PRESTIGIOUS CIPG LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD

The CIPG Leadership Award celebrates outstanding achievements made in all sectors from Oil and Gas to Entertainment, Health, Agriculture, Information technology, Aviation, Construction, Financial Institutions, Hospitality and all other sectors.

The award is bestowed on deserving personalities and organizations that have made successes in all areas and are also committed to Nation Building, Governance, Community Development, Sustainable Peace Building, environmental stewardship, and corporate social responsibility.

The awards are geared towards acknowledging and celebrating exemplary leaders that have made significant contributions and positive impacts in their specific fields as role models, tech giants, innovators, community and Inspirational leaders.

Previous Award receptions have been held in Nigeria, Zambia, Rwanda, Ghana and Morocco. Below are some Of the NOTABLE PAST AWARDEES :

Hon. Chipoka Mulenga - Zambia Minister Of Trade and Investment

Hon. Rubota Masumbuko - DR Congo Minister Of State & Rural Development

His Excellency, Mike Jocktane - Gabon 2023 Presidential Candidate

Hon. Dhadho Godhana - Executive Governor / Mayor, Tana River County, Kenya

Hon. David Balondemu - Chairman of Land Commission, Uganda

Maj. Gen. Bello A. Tsoho - Commander, Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC).

For Registration & Participation, kindly visit

FOR DONATIONS & SPONSORSHIP Contact UNIPGC / CIPG / IPGC 24 hrs Service Hotline +447733814698, +2348183337709

Email:

CIPG.

Announcer: His Excellency, Amb. (Dr) Jonathan Ojadah COP, Fciml, faiet Global President & Chairman Of the Supreme Council CIPG, IPGC & UNIPGC