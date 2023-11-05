Israeli Occupation Kills Five Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation killed five Palestinians on Sunday in the West Bank's Al-Quds and Al-Khalil governorates.

Palestinian Ministry of Health mentioned in press release the martyrs, shot dead with Israeli bullets, were 22-year old Ahmad Dbabsa, 20-year old Muhannad Afana and Musa Zarour.

It added that six others were injured with Israeli bullets, three in critical condition.

The Ministry stated that it is following the death of a youth in town of Abu Dis, east Al-Quds, as his body is being held by the occupying entity.

A few days ago, Health Ministry declared death of 17-year old Ramy Awdah due critical wouds caused by Israeli bullets. (end)

