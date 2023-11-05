Nat'l Assembly Speaker Heads To Qatar For GCC Parliamentary Council Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus Ahmad Al-Sadoun headed to Qatar on Sunday to participate in the 17th meeting of the Speakers of the Shura, National, and Parliamentary Councils in the GCC.
Al-Sadoun and the Parliamentary Caucus delegation were seen off by Deputy Speaker Mohammad Al-Mutair and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Assembly Affairs and Cabinet Affairs Essa Al-Kandari.
The delegation includes members of the Parliamentary Caucus MP Hamad Al-Mutar, MP Mohmmad Al-Mahan, MP Hamad Al-Obaid, MP Fahad Bin Jamae, MP Shuaib Shabaan, MP Dawood Marafi, the National Assembly Secretary General Khaled Abu Sulaib and Acting Assistant Secretary for Organizations Department Mishal Al-Enezi. (end)
nof
MENAFN05112023000071011013ID1107374211
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.