Nat'l Assembly Speaker Heads To Qatar For GCC Parliamentary Council Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus Ahmad Al-Sadoun headed to Qatar on Sunday to participate in the 17th meeting of the Speakers of the Shura, National, and Parliamentary Councils in the GCC.

Al-Sadoun and the Parliamentary Caucus delegation were seen off by Deputy Speaker Mohammad Al-Mutair and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Assembly Affairs and Cabinet Affairs Essa Al-Kandari.

The delegation includes members of the Parliamentary Caucus MP Hamad Al-Mutar, MP Mohmmad Al-Mahan, MP Hamad Al-Obaid, MP Fahad Bin Jamae, MP Shuaib Shabaan, MP Dawood Marafi, the National Assembly Secretary General Khaled Abu Sulaib and Acting Assistant Secretary for Organizations Department Mishal Al-Enezi. (end)

nof









MENAFN05112023000071011013ID1107374211