Indian Capital Announces Closure Of Primary Schools As Air Quality Worsens

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Indian capital New Delhi announced on Sunday the closure of primary schools for six days in the wake of deteriorating air quality.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said: "As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till November 10. For Grades 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes."

According to the Central Pollution Control Board Delhi's air quality index increased to 463 at 10 AM Local Time today from 415 recorded at 4 PM yesterday on a 500-point scale as Delhi suffered from a toxic haze for the sixth consecutive day. Any reading above 400 is considered dangerous even for healthy people.

Under the central government air pollution control plan, a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction has to be initiated if the AQI crosses the 450-mark.

Emissions from vehicles, firecrackers, paddy straw burning from the neighboring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, unfavorable meteorological conditions, and other local pollution sources have made New Delhi the worst city in the world in terms of air quality. (end)

