Over 160,000 Afghan Nationals Expelled From Pakistan So Far

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani media outlets have reported on the widespread expulsion of Afghan citizens, revealing that in just under a month, over 160,000 Afghan migrants have been forced to leave.

On Sunday, the magazine“Nation” reported that more than 160,000 illegal immigrants have been repatriated to Afghanistan thus far, and this trend continues through the Torghundi border crossing.

According to the report, among the 160,638 undocumented migrants, 1,089 are family members, 3,675 are men, 3,307 are women, and 5,558 are children who are being expelled.

Pakistani authorities continue to state that 21 prisoners from Peshawar Central Jail have been sent to the Torkham border for repatriation to Afghanistan. With this figure, the total number of expelled prisoners from the central jail has increased to 76.

These officials have confirmed that to remain anonymous, all 76 prisoners, including 52 juvenile inmates, were deported last Wednesday, and five prisoners were also expelled last Thursday from the central jail.

The Afghanistan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has reported that in a single night, more than 56,000 Afghan migrants were forcefully deported from Pakistan via the Torkham border crossing and have now returned to Afghanistan.

On Saturday, the ministry provided an update, referring to a statement from the Committee for the Registration and Welcoming of Migrants at the Torkham border crossing in Nangarhar province. It revealed that a staggering 56,872 Afghan migrants who had been residing in Pakistan returned to Afghanistan from midnight on Friday through the early hours of Saturday.

The ongoing efforts to document and assist Afghan migrants who have been forcibly expelled from Pakistan underscore the magnitude of the migration crisis and emphasize the crucial necessity for coordinated international support.

