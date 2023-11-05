Virat Kohli Turns 35: Wife Anushka Sharma's Birthday Message For Star Cricketer

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 1:24 PM

Indian actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday penned down a birthday wish for her husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat"

In one of the pictures, Virat could be seen doing funny actions on the field. Anushka also dropped a cute selfie with Virat.

Soon after Anushka shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Virat dropped a red heart and a dancing emoticon. A user wrote, "The man, the myth, the legend." A fan wrote, "So elegant so beautiful just looking like a woow."

The two married in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for a few years. They were blessed with a daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

Currently, Kohli is in top form at the ongoing ODI World Cup. After playing seven matches, Kohli has scored 442 runs in the extravagant tournament. He slammed four fifties and one century at the ODI World Cup 2023. Against Bangladesh, Kohli scored 103 runs, which is his best score in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's India stands at the top of the table in the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 14 points after winning all seven of their previous seven games.

The 'Men in Blue' are coming into this match after beating Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Talking about Anushka, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress', which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

