US special envoy denies reports over aid seizure by Hamas in Gaza

(MENAFN) The US special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues played down Israeli concerns that aid to Gaza would end up in the hands of Hamas by stating on Saturday that "there is no evidence" that the Palestinian organization stole the aid that was provided to the Gaza Strip.



In an interview with reporters in the capital city of Jordan, Amman, David Satterfield stated that "no attempts by Hamas to seize aid trucks were detected," and that UNRWA's petroleum in Gaza "is used for aid trucks, water desalination, and hospitals."



“There is no evidence that Hamas is seizing or blocking aid entering the Gaza Strip,” Satterfield also said.



He also mentioned that there is an established procedure for delivering fuel to Gaza when it faces disruptions.



During this week, there have been reports of hospitals in Gaza being forced to shut down due to shortages of fuel, electricity, and essential supplies.



The Israeli military has expanded its air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip this week, following continuous airstrikes since a surprise offensive by Hamas on October 7.



The conflict has resulted in nearly 11,000 casualties, including 9,488 Palestinians and over 1,538 Israelis. While maintaining restrictions on the supply of electricity, fuel, and water to Gaza, Israel did allow some humanitarian aid to enter this week, although it remains insufficient to meet the needs of Gaza's 2.3 million residents for survival.

