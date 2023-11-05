Jeff Bezos assigns William Lewis as managing director of “The Washington Post”

(MENAFN) Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, has made a significant announcement regarding the newspaper's leadership. The newspaper revealed on Saturday that William Lewis will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on January 2, 2024, succeeding interim CEO Patty Stonesifer.



In his statement, Lewis expressed his excitement and humility about taking on the leadership role at The Washington Post, a globally recognized media publisher renowned for its 145-year history of unwavering journalism. Lewis, who has experience both as a media executive and a former reporter, is eager to uphold the newspaper's commitment to high-quality journalism and the preservation of democratic values. His vision for The Post encompasses not only expanding the publication's business but also propelling its influence into the next generation and beyond.



Currently serving as the Founder, CEO, and Publisher of The News Movement, a media enterprise specializing in providing nonpartisan news to Generation Z, Lewis brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His previous positions include a stint as CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal from 2014 to 2020. Lewis also held the position of Chief Creative Officer of News Corp and Group General Manager for News Corp in the United Kingdom.



Jeff Bezos, who had previously committed to the future of The Washington Post a decade ago, expressed his confidence in the newspaper's prospects under William Lewis's leadership. Bezos praised Lewis as an exceptional and determined industry executive with a background in award-winning journalism, making him the ideal leader for this pivotal moment. Bezos also extended his gratitude to Patty Stonesifer for her capable stewardship of The Post during the preceding months. This leadership transition marks a new chapter for The Washington Post as it continues its mission of delivering impactful journalism to its readers.

