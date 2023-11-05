JPMorgan cautions against laws affecting economic companies

(MENAFN) Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, lauded Texas this week for fostering a business-friendly climate but voiced concerns that the state's reputation may be at risk due to legislation targeting major financial institutions for their operational decisions. While acknowledging Texas's achievements in cultivating a welcoming business environment, Dimon cautioned against measures that might jeopardize that standing.



Texas implemented two state laws in 2021 that restrict public contracts with financial institutions engaged in actions deemed as "boycotting" energy companies or "discriminating" against the firearm industry. In response, Dimon emphasized that JPMorgan Chase does not engage in discrimination or boycotts, regardless of political affiliations or any other factor. He clarified that the institution makes decisions related to risk, legality, credit, and reputation, which fall within its legal rights and are part of his responsibilities as Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.



The Texas Attorney General's office initiated an examination of corporate policies at major Wall Street firms, including JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, to ascertain whether these institutions violated the state's energy law due to their participation in the Net Zero Alliance. The scrutiny of these major firms has had ripple effects on the municipal bond market in Texas, which localities rely on to fund infrastructure projects. Dimon pointed out that these municipalities, including cities, schools, and hospitals, receive funding from entities like JPMorgan Chase, highlighting the importance of preserving these financial relationships to ensure the continuous flow of funds to these institutions.



The statements from Jamie Dimon underscore the delicate balance that Texas must maintain as it seeks to uphold its business-friendly image while navigating potentially contentious legal measures that could impact financial firms and, in turn, the broader municipal bond market and funding for essential public services.

