Ford initiates recall for 187.900 Mustang cars

(MENAFN) Ford has initiated a recall for approximately 187,900 Mustang cars from model years 2020 to 2023, in response to a brake fluid level sensor concern, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall was officially launched on October 27, and the NHTSA further highlighted it through a tweet.



The reason behind the recall is linked to an issue with the brake fluid level sensor, which, if left unaddressed, could render these vehicles non-compliant with a specific Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requirement. According to the NHTSA, the sensor in the affected Mustangs was not correctly configured to activate the visual warning indicator when the brake fluid falls below the recommended level in the master cylinder brake fluid reservoir. Driving with insufficient brake fluid has the potential to reduce brake performance, increasing the risk of accidents.



Fortunately, as of the information provided, there have been no reports of crashes or injuries related to this issue. However, the NHTSA documented that Ford has been made aware of 123 warranty claims alleging a loss of brake fluid in these vehicles. Nevertheless, no reports of an inoperative brake fluid level sensor have been received. This recall reflects Ford's commitment to addressing safety concerns proactively and ensuring the well-being of its customers.

