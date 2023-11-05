Yango introduces navigation app in Dubai

(MENAFN) Yango, the global division of the Russian technology company Yandex, has introduced a navigation application in Dubai. This app offers a meticulously detailed map of the city, featuring 3D models of its renowned landmarks. The company's press release, issued on Thursday, made this announcement.



The app is accessible at no cost through Google Play and Apple's App Store, with both English and Arabic options available for its interface and voice-guided directions.



“With this navigation app, users can plan fast and convenient routes for driving, walking, or public transport while enjoying a highly detailed map with impressive 3D models of landmarks,” the company declared, and it also mentioned that users have the capability to navigate along more than 3,000 kilometers of roads in Dubai using the app.



Yango reports that their service presents an authentic representation of the city, providing users with a lifelike depiction that includes detailed features such as roads, buildings, underground passages, parking areas, and green spaces.



Yango Maps showcases some of Dubai's renowned landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, the Museum of the Future, and the Jumeirah Mosque, in vivid full-color 3D representations.



“We’re excited to launch Yango Maps in Dubai and invite everyone to enjoy a new seamless navigation experience in the city,” Yango Maps CEO Alexander Baksheev stated around the product’s roll out.



“We are making sure to keep Yango Maps up to date to provide an accurate, hassle-free navigation experience,” the CEO mentioned, also saying that the company is going to add almost 3 million updates to the map each month.

