Fresh US nuclear bomb capable of murdering 300,000 people in Moscow

(MENAFN) According to a report by a magazine on Friday, the new nuclear bomb under development in the United States has the capability to devastate central Moscow, resulting in the death of over 300,000 of its 13 million residents, based on a simulation created using the Nukemap online tool.



The Pentagon recently announced its intention to create a new variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, known as the B61-13, pending approval from Congress.



This weapon is estimated to have a yield of 360 kilotons, making it 24 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II.



If this bomb were detonated over Moscow, it is projected to result in the deaths of approximately 311,480 people and injuries to as many as 868,860 individuals, as reported by Newsweek.



Furthermore, if used on St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, the estimated casualties from the explosion would rise to 360,150.



The article from Newsweek describes the devastating impact of the bomb, noting that anything within a half-mile radius from the detonation point would be incinerated by an immense fireball. Buildings would be destroyed, and it is likely that everyone within a mile would be killed.



Those within two miles of the blast site would succumb to radiation exposure within a month, with 15 percent of survivors facing the risk of later dying from cancer and many suffering life-altering burns.

MENAFN05112023000045015839ID1107374059