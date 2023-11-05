Turkey’s electricity price rate surges on Sunday

(MENAFN) Official figures released on Saturday indicate that the highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour on Turkey’s day-ahead spot market for Sunday will be 1,594.98 Turkish liras at 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT).



Conversely, the lowest rate is established at 12.34 liras, occurring at 12 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) as per the provided data.



Data from the Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) shows a notable decrease in trade volume for Sunday's electricity market, amounting to a 36.2 percent reduction, with a total of 454.30 million liras compared to the preceding Saturday.



The arithmetical and weighted average electricity prices on the day-ahead spot market are computed at 1,033.97 liras and 1,032.91 liras, respectively.



For Saturday, the highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour was set at 2,640 Turkish liras at 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), while the lowest rate was established at 624.99 liras at 12 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time (0900 GMT and 2000 GMT).



At 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) on Saturday, the exchange rate was reported at USD1 equaling 28.40 liras.



