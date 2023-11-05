Trabzonspor claims 3-2 victory over Fenerbahce in Trendyol Super Lig

(MENAFN) Trabzonspor secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against Fenerbahce in a Trendyol Super Lig week 11 match on Saturday. The game saw a series of remarkable moments.



Paul Onuachu made an impact by opening the scoring with a precise low header from Edin Visca's cross in the 10th minute, resulting in a 1-0 lead for Trabzonspor at the end of the first half, which took place at Istanbul's Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.



Trabzonspor continued their strong performance in the second half. Berat Ozdemir delivered a stunning long-range shot in the 46th minute, extending their lead to 2-0, and just a minute later, Nicolas Pepe added another goal for the Black Sea Storms.



Fenerbahce made a comeback attempt when Dusan Tadic converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute, offering a glimmer of hope to their fans.



However, Fenerbahce's Ismail Yuksek received a second yellow card in the 78th minute, leaving the Yellow Canaries at a disadvantage.



Tadic managed to score another goal in the 90th minute, but a disallowed goal by Trabzonspor forward Enis Destan in the 95th minute, following a VAR review, prevented them from equalizing.



Trabzonspor ended Fenerbahce's remarkable 10-game winning streak, and as a result, Galatasaray, with 31 points, claimed the top position in the Super Lig standings, while Fenerbahce remained at 30 points.



Trabzonspor secured the fourth spot in the standings with 19 points.

