Russia's Economy To Grow By Around 2.8 Pct In 2023: Finance Minister

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Russia's economy is expected to increase by about 2.8 percent in 2023 after shrinking 2 percent last year, Russia's Tass news agency reported Saturday, citing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.
“We expect the economy to grow around 2.8 to 3 percent this year. We have fully compensated for the 2 percent decrease in growth rate that happened last year,” he said.
Siluanov also said that the ruble exchange rate has stabilized and will remain within a reasonable scope.
According to an earlier forecast by Bank of Russia, the country's GDP growth rate would hit 2.2 to 2.7 percent this year. ■
