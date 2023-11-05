               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russia's Economy To Grow By Around 2.8 Pct In 2023: Finance Minister


11/5/2023 4:05:24 AM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Russia's economy is expected to increase by about 2.8 percent in 2023 after shrinking 2 percent last year, Russia's Tass news agency reported Saturday, citing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

“We expect the economy to grow around 2.8 to 3 percent this year. We have fully compensated for the 2 percent decrease in growth rate that happened last year,” he said.

Siluanov also said that the ruble exchange rate has stabilized and will remain within a reasonable scope.

According to an earlier forecast by Bank of Russia, the country's GDP growth rate would hit 2.2 to 2.7 percent this year. ■

  • Famagusta Gazette

