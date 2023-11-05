               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Severe Storm Claims Six Lives, Wreaks Havoc In Brazil


11/5/2023 4:05:22 AM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Six people have died to date due to a severe storm lashing the country's most populated and industrialized southeastern state of Sao Paulo, authorities said on Saturday.

The deaths were caused by toppled walls, flooding and landslides sparked by heavy rains and winds of up to 151 km per hour on Friday afternoon and evening, the government of Sao Paulo said in a statement.

The storm forced the Congonhas Airport in the city of Sao Paulo to close for an hour and wreaked havoc, ripping the roof off of a grandstand set up for Brazil's Formula One Grand Prix, which will be held on Sunday. ■

