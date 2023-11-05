Unknown gambler hits USD12M jackpot at Excalibur in Las Vegas

(MENAFN) In a remarkable stroke of luck, an anonymous gambler playing a Megabucks™ Triple Red Hot 7s Spitfire Multipliers™ Slot machine at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino on the iconic Las Vegas Strip walked away with an astonishing USD12,185,766. This substantial jackpot, one of the largest in Nevada this year, was announced by International Game Technology (IGT) on Thursday, marking the fourth time a Megabucks™ millionaire was crowned in Nevada during the year.



IGT took to social media to share their excitement, exclaiming, "IT HAPPENED AGAIN!" The jackpot was hit on October 18 and marked a significant windfall for the fortunate player who chose to remain anonymous. This extraordinary win comes on the heels of a gambler in Reno, who, in April, turned a modest USD10 bet into a life-changing USD14 million on a slot machine, as reported by FOX 5.



The city of Las Vegas, renowned for its vibrant casino culture, has been a hotspot for astonishing jackpots recently. In July, one lucky individual pocketed USD10.5 million by hitting the Megabucks jackpot, and in August, another gambler turned a USD5 bet into a life-altering USD10.1 million while playing the Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at the Aria in Las Vegas. These impressive victories highlight the exhilarating potential for immense fortune within the city's bustling casino landscape.

