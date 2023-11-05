Harry Kane leads Bayern Munich to win 4-0 against Borussia Dortmund

(MENAFN) In a thrilling German Bundesliga week 10 matchup known as Der Klassiker or the German Clasico, Harry Kane played a pivotal role in leading Bayern Munich to a commanding 4-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion.



The English striker displayed his prowess by netting three goals during the game.



The match got off to an electrifying start when Bayern's defender, Dayot Upamecano, secured an early lead for the Bavarians with a goal in the fourth minute.



Kane, not to be outdone, contributed to Bayern's dominance by extending their lead to 2-0 just five minutes later.



Kane's remarkable performance continued into the second half, as he scored twice more in the 72nd and 93rd minutes, sealing a crucial victory for Bayern Munich.



This remarkable feat solidified their position in second place in the Bundesliga standings with 26 points, closely trailing Bayer Leverkusen, who currently holds 28 points.



As for Borussia Dortmund, despite their efforts, they remained in the fourth spot in the league with 21 points. Harry Kane's standout performance undoubtedly played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich's impressive win and their continued competitiveness in the Bundesliga.

MENAFN05112023000045015839ID1107374004