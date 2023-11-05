Kamala Harris's Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Raises $8 Million For Gaza Relief Amid Israel-Hamas War

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US Vice President Kamala Harris's stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has been actively soliciting funds for Gaza, as reported by The New York Post, 24, who has a Jewish father, Douglas Emhoff, shared a fundraising campaign on her personal Instagram account, aimed at providing immediate assistance to the children in Gaza, the report mentioned War LIVEThe fundraiser has already gathered over $7.8 million in contributions and is managed by the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund, a non-profit organization situated in Kent, Ohio, according to a report by the New York Post citing ProPublica, other leaders have voiced their concerns about the allocation of collected funds. Van Drew, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, expressed a strong belief that humanitarian funds entering Gaza would likely be diverted by Hamas.

“It's of tremendous concern and I find it abhorrent,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), adding,“I am kind of stunned by it. It's disturbing to the maximum degree,” the New York Post reported Van Drew as saying Read: US asks Netanyahu govt to explain why it attacked Gaza's biggest refugee camp, say reportsIt is to be further noted that under 'Readers added context' on X, it was read, \"Ella Emhoff has merely shared the fundraiser, which was created by the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund, on her Instagram page. She is not the person who has raised all of the nearly $8m that has been donated to the fundraiser.\"The Israel-Gaza war has entered its 30th day on Sunday Gaza Health Ministry has reported that over 9,200 Palestinians in Gaza have lost their lives, including more than 3,600 Palestinian children, AP reported Read: Joe Biden dials Benjamin Netanyahu, underscores 'immediate' need for humanitarian aid in GazaOn the Israeli side, over 1,400 people have died, primarily civilians during Hamas' initial attack. Rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel continues, causing disruptions for millions of people and leading to an estimated 250,000 evacuations.

Also Read: Israel Needs a New LeaderMeanwhile, more than 386 Palestinian dual nationals who were wounded have left Gaza and entered Egypt on Friday. According to Wael Abou Omar, the Hamas spokesperson for the Rafah border crossing, this brings the total number of individuals who have exited Gaza since Wednesday to 1,115, AP reported on October 30, Gaza received the largest aid shipment since the war between Israel and Hamas began, as nearly three dozen trucks entered the region.(With inputs from agencies)

