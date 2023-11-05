'Countries Supported Terror Attacks Now Seek International Help': PM Modi's Veiled Jibe At Pakistan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said countries that had previously encouraged terror attacks against India are now compelled to ask for help from the international community in order to save themselves the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023, the Prime Minister said India had been a victim of mental barriers since Independence till 2014 when the Modi-led BJP government came to power.

“Earlier, India used to appeal to the world for help after terror attacks. But now those countries behind the attacks request to the world to save them,” PM Modi said, without naming Pakistan, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“These obstacles kept India from growing to its full potential after independence,” he said, adding that India is now leading in mobile manufacturing, and in the top three in startups.

\"For a long time we had to face several barriers. Attacks and colonialism tied us in barriers. The independence movement had broken several barriers. After Independence, it was hoped this momentum would be carried on, but this didn't happen. India couldn't grow to its potential,\" he said as quoted by HT.

According to the Prime Minister, many people doubted his government's Jan Dhan account scheme which was later successful in building a new confidence among the poor people.

PM Modi further stated that poverty can be fought through solutions, not by mere slogans. He said that people living in air-conditioned rooms will never understand the psychological empowerment of poor people, HT reported.

He also lauded the Modi government's decision to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that terrorism is now on a downward spiral here.“Terrorism is ending in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370's nullification. Now, tourism is rising here.\"

