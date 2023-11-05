Tamil Nadu News: Incessant Rainfall Causes Severe Waterlogging IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Till 8 Nov

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Tamil Nadu news: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains at most places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas till 10 November. The weather department has also predicted isolated heavy rains in several Tamil Nadu districts till 8 November state has been witnessing heavy rains which led to waterlogging. Rainfall which lashed several parts of Karur district led to waterlogging on many roads in the area. Other areas including Pasupathipalayam and Tadavalaga were also affected as waterlogging on the main roads triggered difficulty for commuters Karur, after the continuous downpour, rainwater merged with sewage water in several places. Sources also told news agency ANI that locals requested Karur municipal administration to clear the stagnant water in the area on Saturday, the weather department had a heavy rainfall alert for 10 districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Vellore. The schools were also shut in nine Chennai districts namely Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Madhurai, Tirunelveli, Dindukkal, Sivagangai, and Nellai on Saturday full predictions for Tamil Nadu till 8 November:-On 6 November, heavy rains have been predicted at isolated places over Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur-On 7 November, the weather department predicted heavy rains at isolated places over Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Madurai, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Tuticorin-On 8 November, As per IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, IMD, in its daily bulletin, also stated that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south peninsular India from 5th-8th November with very heavy rainfall over Kerala on 5th-6th and over Tamil Nadu on November 2023. The weather department also predicted light to moderate rainfall at some places very likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next seven days of snowfall predictions, the weather department added that fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of 7th November, due to which light rainfall/snowfall at isolated places likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 7th–9th November and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 8th and 9th November.

