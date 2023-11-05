Jawan To Aarya 3: 5 OTT Releases To Watch On Sunday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan on Netflix to Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 on Hotstar, here's a list of 5 latest OTT releases for to binge-watch today. Get ready with your popcorns and enjoy your Sunday

Shah Rukh Khan's greatest hit was released on Netflix on his birthday, just to remind the ones who has already seen in theatres, it's an extended cut- which means more of SRK

Aarya Sareen is back with the much anticipated season 3 killing her biological father. She is ready to take on the Russians and have total control of her business

It's based on the real story of Abdul Karim Telgi's rise from a fruit seller to the master-mind of the stamp paper scam. The show is available on Sony Live

This Korean drama is about a kind-hearted nurse who works at a psychiatry clinic who goes above and beyond to help those under her care; it's available on Netflix

This investigative thriller is available on Amazon Prime starring Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chatterjee and Jissu Sengupta