6 Times Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Showed Couple Goals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli turns 35 today, let us have a look at a few times he and his wife Anushka Sharma displayed couple goals.



Ever since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017, the two have been one of the most loved couples.



Virat and Anushka stole hearts when they shared a cute selfie where the two were seen smiling at the camera.



The couple looked stunning as they posed together while Anushka wore an orange dress and Virat took the all-black look.



Uff!! I skipped a heartbeat, did you? The duo looked gorgeous as they conducted a pre-photoshoot for an event.



The way they look at each other is something everyone desires for. As the two couldn't stop from looking at each other, so couldn't we.



Spending time, laughing, and talking is a very important part of any relationship, and hence the two proved how much they are into each other.

