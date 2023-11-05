Kerala News LIVE: One Dies After Two Boats Collide In Munnambam Sea

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 1:04 PM: Autorickshaw driver arrested for sexually assaulting woman inside his vehicle



An autorickshaw driver was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman passenger in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused has been identified as Muhammad Jijas. As per the complaint, the accused stopped the vehicle in an abandoned area and tried to molest her.

12:30 PM: One person in custody over conflicts in Manaveeyam Veedhi

One person is in custody in connection with the conflict during the nightlife program at Manaveeyam Veedhi. Shiva, a native of Karamana, was taken into custody by the museum police.

11:45 AM: Youth arrested for sexually harassing minor girl

A young man has been arrested for raping a minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram. The Poovar police have arrested Ratheesh (33). The accused was produced in court and remanded.



11:33 AM: Kerala government sanctions Rs 30,500 to buy glasses for Education minister amid financial crisis



The government of Kerala has issued an order sanctioning Rs 30,500 for buying spectacles to Education Minister R Bindu amid the financial crisis. Rs 30,500 was allotted from the public treasury for the glasses purchased six months ago. Minister R Bindu bought new glasses on April 28.

11:18 AM: Three students suspended for ragging SC student at Govt Law College in Kozhikode

Three students have been suspended for allegedly insulting a Scheduled Caste student at Government Law College in Kozhikode. The college principal issued an order for a 15-day suspension from entering the college campus.

10:43 AM: Fish container truck catches fire in Thiruvananthapuram

A container truck carrying fish caught fire in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident took place near Kovalam Junction bypass at around 3.30 p.m. yesterday. The fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished the fire.



10:13 AM: One dies after two boats collide in Munnambam sea

Two fishing boats collided in the Munnambam sea on Sunday. The accident involved boats that had departed from Ernakulam. During the collision, one of the boats was split in two, resulting in a tragic incident in which a fisherman lost his life. The deceased has been identified as Jose( 65), a native of Kollam Pallithottam. The boat named "Silver Star, met with the accident. Another boat, "Naureen," was responsible for the collision.



9:43 AM: Man arrested for brutally beating differently-abled brother in Haripad

A man was arrested for brutally beating a differently-abled brother in Haripad in Alappuzha district. The accused Pradeep was arrested. The beating was due to the rivalry between the two brothers over the interrogation of taking their mother's pension. Pradeep went absconding after the incident. A team led by SHO Shyamkumar caught him and arrested



9:20 AM: Old lady dies as tree falls on head in Palakkad

An elderly woman died after a dry tree branch fell on her head in Palakkad. The deceased was identified as Thatha (70). The incident took place on Saturday around 4 p.m. She was rushed to the hospital, however her life could not be saved. The body was shifted to the hospital.



8:51 AM: Youth attacks police vehicle with his helmet in Palakkad

A youth assaulted a police vehicle parked on the roadside outside the police station in Palakkad. The young man, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, smashed the window of the vehicle using his helmet.

8:34 AM:

Condition of 3 injured remains critical after one week of incident

The three people who were severely injured during the Kalamassery bomb blast are still in critical condition after one week of the incident. The funeral of the 12-year-old girl was held five days after her death on Saturday.

8:05 AM:

Heavy rain to intensify in the state today; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall with thunder in the state today. The heavy rains will continue to intensify in the state until November 6. An orange alert has been declared in 3 districts, including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram, today. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in three districts, including Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Palakkad.