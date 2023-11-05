India Vs South Africa: AB De Villiers Wishing Virat Kohli On His Birthday With Warm Hug Goes Viral (WATCH)

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A heartwarming and viral moment unfolded during the India vs South Africa cricket match as AB de Villiers shared a warm embrace with Virat Kohli on the occasion of Kohli's 35th birthday. Cricket fans worldwide are celebrating this touching display of sportsmanship and camaraderie between two cricketing legends, lauding them as true G.O.A.T.s.

