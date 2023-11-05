               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Red Fort To Agra Fort: 7 Must Visit Forts Of India


11/5/2023 4:00:14 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is a land is huge historical and architectural marvels. From Delhi's red fort built by Shah Jahan to Agra Fort built by Akbar, Hyderabad's Golconda fort to the Rajput fort in Amer, Jaipur, it's a rich tapestry of historical treasure trove



Red Fort, Delhi

This iconic Mughal seat of governance from Shah Jahan's time is still the place where the Indian PM addresses citizens every Independence day

Agra Fort, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Built by Akbar in 1565, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It was later modified by Shah Jahan is famous for it's Jahngir Mahal,

Amer Fort, Jaipur

The seat of the Maharaja of Jaipur is a iconic fort with a combination of Mughal and Rajput architecture

Golconda, Hyderabad

This iconic fort in Hyderabad is in Hyderabad and was once built by the Katatiya dynasty

Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh

In the heart of the country, is one of India's most well-preserved forts. It is a blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture. The Tomar rulers made it their home for a very long time

Mehrangarh Fort

Located in Jodhpur, is the Mehrangarh fort, it is famous for the moti mahal and Sheesh Mahal

Chittorgarh Palace

Located in Chittor is one of the most grand Rajput forts. It is famous for it's Vijay Stambh, Kirti Stambh and Rana Kumbha Palace

