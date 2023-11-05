Manchester City secures commanding 6-1 victory over Bournemouth

(MENAFN) In an English Premier League week 11 match on Saturday, Manchester City delivered an impressive performance by securing a commanding 6-1 victory over Bournemouth.



The Etihad Stadium in Manchester witnessed a standout performance from the Citizens' young Belgian winger, Jeremy Doku, who contributed significantly with a goal and four assists.



Doku, who is 21 years old, made a significant impact in the 30th minute by opening the scoring with a beautifully curled shot from the edge of the box.



Just three minutes later, his well-placed assist resulted in Bernardo Silva finding the back of the net, extending Manchester City's lead to 2-0.



Doku continued to shine as he provided two more crucial assists, with Manuel Akanji scoring in the 37th minute and Phil Foden in the 64th minute, further solidifying Manchester City's dominance.



Bournemouth managed to pull one back with Luis Sinisterra's goal in the 74th minute, but Silva wasn't finished, scoring once again for the Citizens in the 83rd minute.



Nathan Ake added the final goal of the match in the 88th minute.



This victory has propelled Manchester City to the top of the Premier League standings with 27 points, closely followed by Tottenham with 26 points and Arsenal with 24 points.



Manchester City's performance, especially Jeremy Doku's standout display, has left them in a strong position in the league.

