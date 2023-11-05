Zelensky rejects commencing peace negotiations with Russia

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly rejected the idea of commencing peace negotiations with Russia.



"There is no and there will be no such thing," Zelenskyy stated during a press conference in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, after meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission.



Zelenskyy refuted reports suggesting that Western nations are exerting pressure on him to initiate talks with Russia.



"No one is pushing me today. All this was at the beginning of the war and before the war," which began in February 2022, he declared.



Referring to the current state of affairs at the front as a "stalemate," Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated in an interview that Kyiv has seen far more trying circumstances, particularly in the early stages of the fight.



He emphasized that the current pivotal issue revolves around Russia's dominance of the airspace, and the resolution lies in the provision of F-16 fighter jets.



"There is already a decision (on F-16 deliveries). It awaits completion of the training of Ukrainian pilots," he stated.



Zelenskyy also acknowledged that the conflict in the Middle East has diverted focus away from Ukraine, as “can be seen from the results" of the discussions with the EU official, continuing that he wishes that the Mideast war is going to come to an end soon.

