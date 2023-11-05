Target abandons new store intentions in Philadelphia amidst retail theft fears

(MENAFN) Retail giant Target has decided to abandon its plans for a new store that was already under construction in a Philadelphia neighborhood, a mere month after announcing the closure of nine other locations across the United States due to persistent issues with retail theft. The intended store, located in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood, in close proximity to the University of Pennsylvania campus at 37th and Chestnut streets, will no longer be realized, as confirmed by FOX29 Philadelphia.



Target has not provided a specific reason for the abrupt change in plans when questioned by local news outlets. Target spokesperson Jim Joice stated that the decision was made after a routine evaluation of their ongoing projects and confirmed that they would no longer be pursuing the store at this location.



This development follows the closure of a Target store in Center City earlier this year, which was attributed to underperformance. Nevertheless, the retailer maintains a presence with ten stores in Philadelphia and approximately 50 stores in the broader metropolitan area, as reported by the Philly Voice.



The decision to cancel the new store comes in the wake of Target's September announcement that nine stores would be shuttered in various cities, including New York City, Seattle, San Francisco, Oakland, Pittsburgh, and Portland. Notably, over 500 Target employees were affected by these store closures, which were linked to concerns related to retail theft and its impact on the company's operations in those areas.

MENAFN05112023000045015682ID1107373945